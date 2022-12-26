PHN Season of Giving — Matching Charitable Donations, $5000 Goal

Hello PHN Readers!

Thank you for taking a moment. Hopefully, you will join us for the 1st Annual PHN Season of Giving. Beginning today through noon ET on Friday, Dec. 30, Pittsburgh Hockey Now and the Sports Now Group PGH will match charitable donations dollar for dollar (1:1) until we reach our goal of $5,000.

It will pinch us a little bit, but that’s the point. We’ve been honored by record readership and subscriptions this year. More than 11 million Readers came to our Pittsburgh sports pages in 2022. More than four million come to our hockey pages each month, and that number is growing.

We got a headstart on Thursday with a $2000 donation to the Make-a-Wish Foundation on the annual Plum High School Telethon (each year, they mistakenly think I’m a notable media person worth inviting as a guest). We’re hoping for pictures soon. It was a thrill to begin the giving process and help Plum raise over $57,000 for such a great cause.

After consideration, we chose four Charities for our Season of Giving. We did so for a couple of reasons. First, accounting limitations. We don’t have a large office staff and are not equipped to handle donations to dozens of charities. And we are not in a position to research the quality or appropriateness of many charities, so we selected four from a cross-section of needs.

Each of our selections does extraordinary work and has an exemplary record of transparency. Most importantly, donations reach the intended targets.

Here is how it works: Select one of the following charities. Click on the link below. Donate directly to the Charity (Don’t send us money). Take a screenshot of your donation and email it to us at the address below.

We will match the total to each Charity until we reach our goal. With your help, the total donations received will far exceed our match limit! We will do our best to announce as soon as we reach our goal. Legal Disclaimer: We cannot guarantee donations received after we hit our goal will be matched.

With our first donation, we’re already 40% of the way to our goal. We will publish the amounts with smiling pictures (checks included) on Dec. 30 or when we hit $5000.

Let’s get the puck across the goal line!

The PHN Season for Giving ends at noon Eastern on Dec. 30. Don’t wait until the last minute!

American Cancer Society

Shriners Hospital

Alzheimer’s Association

Greater Pittsburgh Foodbank

**Send a Screenshot of your donation to [email protected] Please put the Charity in your subject line.

Thank you!

Dan Kingerski

President, National Hockey Now / Sports Now Group PGH