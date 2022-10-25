Phil’s comments almost Folded LIV before it started, Golf Saudi’s attempt to “rent” Augusta National and other tidbits from the New Yorker-LIV piece | Golf News and Tour Information

The changes meant that the player Exodus was likely to stabilize. Sorour and I retreated to a private suite beside the eighteenth green. He sat on a couch, his arms spread on the cushions, and said, “We have many players who want to come in now. But I need to protect my people.” They felt a sense of loyalty to the early adopters. The first ten had signed before LIV had announced its launch. Another group had been ready to sign. Then Mickelson made his comments about the “scary motherf***ers,” and the league, suddenly, was on the brink of folding.