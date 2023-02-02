Philosophy and/as/of Literature, a guest post by Amy Zhang

In my freshman year of college, I took a class called Philosophy and/as/of Literature. It was my first Philosophy class, which must have been obvious. I had no idea what anyone was talking about. It was already too late to ask what Phenomenology or a priori or empiricism meant I nodded along while my classmates dropped names: Hegel, Schopenhauer, Barthes.

I signed up for Philosophy and/as/of Literature because my first book, Falling Into Place, had just come out. I was starting to hear from readers, who wanted to know what happened to the main character after she survived an attempt on her own life. Did she get better? Did she mend her relationships? How did she heal from her immense sadness—how did anyone? I was mystified. How should I know?