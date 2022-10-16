Friday’s remarks from Rams Coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the lines of McVay’s comments about Cam. Per Rapoport, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.” Although the Rams are leaving the door open for Akers to come around, it appears that they’ll be moving on.

Rapoport says “[t]he belief is that he’ll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value.” That’s obviously a line the Rams are pushing, so that they won’t have to just give Akers away or, worst-case scenario, cut him.

They need at least two teams to be clamoring for the balance of Akers’s contract in order to get significant value, if as it appears they’re ready to move on. Given the injury that wiped out most of his 2021 season and his lackluster showing to date in 2022, it will be hard for any team to assume Akers immediately will rewind the clock to the latter weeks of his Rookie season of 2020, when he was becoming a potential star.

Akers has 151 rushing yards in five games this season. He has a base salary of $1.17 million this year, and $1.45 million in 2023.

Report: “Philosophical and football-related differences” exist between Cam Akers and Sean McVay Originally appeared on Pro Football Talk