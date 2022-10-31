Phillips Sends Spartans to 2022 Mountain West Soccer Championship Semifinals

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – A late goal by Taylor Phillips lifted No. 3 seed San José State past Colorado College, 1-0, in the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship on Sunday night at the UNM Soccer Complex.

Phillips, who entered the night second in the Mountain West with six assists on the season, played the role of Hero by scoring her second goal of the season in the 77th minute. On a night where the Spartans outshot the Tigers, 20-5, Patience paid off as the No. 3 seed controlled the offensive flow for much of the match.

Coming off a share of its second Mountain West regular-season title, the Spartans advanced to the semifinals Wednesday where they face No. 2 seed and tournament host New Mexico with a 7 pm kickoff. San José State improved to 8-6-5 on the season, while Colorado College’s campaign concluded with a record of 7-7-5.

San José State’s goal originated near its goal box when MW Newcomer of the Year Bente Pernot raced forward and slid to win the ball from an oncoming attacker. After rising to her feet, the goalkeeper drilled a long ball over the backline to lead Phillips into the attacking third. The striker cut the ball back to beat her mark, and then curled a well-placed, left-footed shot into the upper-left corner of the net to make the score, 1-0.

Pernot had her backline to thank for not having to record an official save on Sunday night, and she logged her seventh shutout of the season. Jada Wilson, Kiana Miyazato, and Tatiana Cunningham played the full 90 minutes to help complete the clean sheet as well.

The Spartans had a free kick in a dangerous spot in the 22nd minute, but the Strike by Sabrina Weinman missed high over the crossbar. Weinman nearly put her team ahead two minutes later, but she pushed a shot over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box as San José State continued to threaten early on.

The Spartans continued to knock on the door throughout the first half, pumping in nine shots, while holding the Tigers to just one shot in the first 45 minutes.

For as threatening as the Spartans were through the first 75 minutes of play, the Tigers’ backline rose to the occasion and kept the score line at 0-0 for the majority of the match. Alexis Wessler, Aspen Jeter, and Josie Morales each played the full 90 minutes for the Tigers. Goalkeeper Ally Wakeman made one save in the match, as her team limited the Spartans to just two attempts on frame.

