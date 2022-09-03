Phillips hoping to push on following first Shrimps goal – News

Kieran Phillips is hoping to push on and score more after opening his Morecambe account against Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Jensen Weir opened the scoring with a screamer from distance which nestled into the top right corner before Ryan Loft equalized 17 minutes later.

The Shrimps regained their advantage through Phillips, who latched onto a pinpoint through ball from Caleb Watts and calmly slotted into the bottom right corner, although the Gas equalized a second time through debutant Bobby Thomas.

After netting his first for the Club, the 22-year-old is hoping to keep the goals coming.

“Personally, I’d like to score more goals,” he said.

“[I want to] score as many as I can this season and obviously the team wants to pick up three points every time we step onto the pitch, we’ll give it everything to do that.

“[I’m] delighted to get off the mark, on my first league start, away from home, I’m glad to score.

“With how the game went, we’re probably a bit gutted we didn’t take all three [points]but it’s another point on the board.

“I’m getting used to the lads, how they play, obviously I’ve been brought in a bit later than what you’d imagine, but as a team, we’re all blending together, all getting there.”

Phillips nearly bagged his second of the afternoon on 58 minutes after curling an effort that seemed destined to find its intended target, but Rovers’ goalkeeper James Belshaw had other ideas and produced a fine save with his fingertips to deny Morecambe’s number 23.

He added: “To be honest with you, I didn’t think he’d seen it!

“He pulled off a good save with his fingertips and it wasn’t to be.

“One-on-ones, I love them, that’s always been my game from growing up, clever runs in behind, one-on-one with the keeper and just slide them in the corners.

“They [the team] gave me a couple of good balls in behind so I can’t complain with that.

“That will just come with time, but I’m glad they’re starting to see them.

“It was a corner, it was a scramble [their second equaliser]a bit of a scruffy goal so we’re all gutted with that, we tried to push on and get another, but it wasn’t meant to be today.”