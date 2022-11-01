Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City are now on sale.

The Championship is scheduled for March 9-12 at Municipal Auditorium, which will serve as the host venue for the 14th time.

All-Tournament tickets are priced at $90 for reserved seats and $50 for general admission, plus applicable service charges. Single-session tickets start at $10 for general admission. If available, reserved seats for each of the five sessions will go on sale at a later date.

Tickets are available at big12sports.com/buytickets, Ticketmaster.com/Big12WBB or through the Municipal Auditorium Box Office. The box office hours are Monday – Friday from 10 am – 5 pm CT. All individuals ages two and up must have a ticket.

Tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship go on sale December 9.

Following is a complete Championship schedule:

2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

March 9-12 ~ Kansas City ~ Municipal Auditorium

Thursday, March 9 (all times Central)

Game 1: Well. 8 Seed vs. No. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Game 2: Well. 7 Seed vs. No. 10 Seed – 7:30 p.m

Friday, March 10

Game 3: Well. 4 Seed vs. No. 5 Seed – 11 am

Game 4: Well. 1 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner – 1:30 p.m

Game 5: Well. 2 Seed vs. Game 2 Winner – 5 p.m

Game 6: Well. 3 Seed vs. No. 6 Seed – 7:30 p.m

Saturday, March 11

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 12 p.m

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner – 2:30 p.m

Sunday, March 12

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner – 1 p.m