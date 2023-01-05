Philippine volleyball body revives U-18 grassroots tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will resuscitate the National Under-18 Championships for boys and girls in February and March as part of its quest for national youth team members.

PNVF president Tats Suzara said the joint meet is set February 17-19 and 25 and 26 and March 3-5 and 10-12 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

“This is to reactivate the grassroots and age-group competitions which will also be the basis of the selection of national age-group teams,” said Suzara.

It marks the first time that the country’s governing body of the sport is holding an inter-secondary U18 Tilt since the then Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association (PAVA) held one in the 90s.

And the PNVF hopes this event will serve as a spring board in replicating its hosting of several local and international events a year ago.

Among those it Hosted were a Men and Women’s leg of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last June, and AVC Women’s Cup last August and Champions League last November both at PhilSports.

The country also hosted last December’s Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic where Jovelyn Gonzaga and Sisi Rondina and Genesa Jane Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez snatched a historic gold and silver.

Also on tap for 2023 are again the VNL at the Mall of Asia Arena in July and the Champions League in November.

The PNVF also forged a training partnership with the Japan Volleyball Association for indoor and beach volleyball.