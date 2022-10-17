Philippine literature in Spanish is still alive: An interview

JORDI Verdaguer is a successful lawyer from Barcelona, ​​although perhaps the most surprising aspect of his biography is his connection to the Philippines. Jordi is in charge of the Editorial Hispanoárabe (Hispanoárabe Publishing House), where the Colección Oriente (Orient Series) of books is housed, the only one in the world that publishes books in Spanish by contemporary Filipino authors. Because yes, unknown to many, the literary tradition where Pedro Paterno, José Rizal, Jesús Balmori and Antonio Abad published their novels is still alive and has a handful of dedicated writers in a language that is almost extinct in the Philippines.

Where did your interest in the Philippines come from?

Who cannot have an interest in such a beautiful country? It has more than 7,000 islands, it has a rich cultural heritage, and it has a great history. It is a fascination that we Westerners have for the Far East, and specifically the Spanish, since we had a common past that is reflected in the food, the monuments and the language.

How many times have you visited the Philippines? What is it that most attracts you to the country?

Many [times], the Philippines has a special vibe; once you visit it, you can’t stop coming back. It has a unique combination in terms of nature, culture, fantastic churches, dream cities, and a friendly and welcoming people.

Where did the idea of ​​founding a Hispano-Filipino book collection come from? Didn’t anyone tell you that it could be a somewhat risky undertaking?

Editing is always a risky business, and what isn’t in life? But we wanted to understand that part of the common history between our two nations, which is the Hispanic-Filipino books.

How many books have you published so far? What is the profile of the authors?

We have published a total of eight books (Daisy López, Guillermo Gómez Rivera and Wystan de la Peña are some of its authors). They are always native Filipinos with a recognized academic and literary career.

How many copies are sold on average? Are there any surprising bestsellers? What is the profile of the Hispano-Filipino literature reader?

It is difficult to sell books, but in the specific case of this series, there is a growing interest in knowing the way of writing of those who still use Spanish in the Philippines. I can say that an average of 750 copies are sold of each title, many of them to public institutions. Regarding the issue of sales, there is a homogeneity among all the authors.

What are the next titles? Do you think there is a chance to revive this literature, or do you think it will languish until it dies?

The next title will be Antipoemario íntimo (Intimate Antipoems) by Guillermo Gómez Rivera, which is a book of Poems by the current president of the Philippine Academy of the Spanish Language.

Literature does not die, it is there for future generations. That is why we have created the series, so that it lasts over time and several generations of Filipinos might read it in the future. Those books area testimony of Filipino creativity and perseverance.

If I’m not mistaken, the books are sold in Spain. Have you thought about Distributing them in the Philippines? Don’t you think that a parallel collection would be necessary in which those authors were translated into English or Tagalog?

It is true that the books are only sold in Spain, and we would like them to be distributed in the Philippines. The problem is the shipping costs. I wish we could find an institution that would subsidize us.

Isn’t it a paradox that Spanish-language Filipino authors find Readers in Europe and America, and not in their homeland?

Yes, but as the saying goes, no man is a poet in his own land. I have the hope that one day they will be read in the Philippines as well.

When will you visit the Philippines again? Do you believe that the series will last for several more years?

I hope to visit the Philippines this year, with the Pandemic I have missed it a lot, and I am sure that those books will pass the test of time. I have no doubt there are still many books to come.