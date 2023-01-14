Philipp Davis set to visit Michigan State football, a top target in 23

Michigan State signed 15 members to its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period in December. Now, the MSU staff will look to supplement those 15 with a couple more prospects. Among the remaining prospects, Philipp Davis is near the top of the board, and a defensive back that the Spartans would love to add.

Davis is a 6-foot-3, 180 pound prospect from Lake Wales, Florida, attending Lake Wales High School. In his senior year. Davis recorded 46 tackles, 13 pass defenses and 8 interceptions leading the Highlanders to a Florida 3S state championship.

As a result of his stellar senior season, Davis picked up an offer from Michigan State early in January and has been building a relationship with the coaching staff ever since.

“Coach Harlon (Barnett) is the Coach that is checking in on me and that I am building a relationship with,” Davis explained. “They see me as a corner and a safety so I’ll just be moving all around at the secondary position.”

Michigan State will get a chance to make an impression on Davis when the Florida native comes to East Lansing for an official visit.

“I will be taking an official visit this next weekend coming up, Jan 20-22,” Davis said.

“I’m just looking for it to feel like home and a place I want to develop at and grow.”

Davis is a ball-hawking type of defensive back that fans will love to watch in a defensive scheme.

“I picked up this name this year as a DB, the bogeyman, because QB’s don’t see me, then when the ball is in the air I come out of nowhere and intercept it,” Davis shared. “For the fans, I can bring them a name to remember.”

Be on the lookout for Michigan State to make a major push to gain the win in Davis’ recruitment, as the Florida defensive back would be a solid, versatile addition to the Michigan State defense.

