Philanthropy students award Grants to New Orleans arts organizations

Tulane students present a check to Myienie Caesar (center), Kira Henehan and Solomon Mason of N’Fungola Sibo African Dance and Drum Company, Inc. (Photo provided by Tate Shannon/Philanthropy and Social Change)

Tulane’s Philanthropy and Social Change class awarded Grants to two New Orleans arts Nonprofits on Dec. 7.

The class presented a $7,000 grant to N’Fungola Sibo African Dance and Drum Company, Inc., whose mission is to educate and promote West African culture to New Orleanians through music and dance. Their classes are open and accessible to anyone who wants to learn more about West African culture.

A $3,000 grant was presented to Angela Herbert White on behalf of Make Music Nola, which provides music education to youngsters, mentorship from professional musicians and performance opportunities.

The Philanthropy and Social Change class is taught by Leslie Scott, associate professor of dance in the School of Liberal Arts, as part of her Strategy, Leadership and Analytics Minor program. The class allows students to experience making difficult decisions with scarce resources. The students in this semester’s class studied the role and impact of performing arts in New Orleans and how diversity and inclusion affects arts access before they awarded the grants.

The grant funds were made possible by the Learning by Giving Foundation.

A member of Tulane’s Philanthropy and Social Change class prepares for a check presentation to Make Music NOLA. (Photo provided by Tate Shannon/Philanthropy and Social Change)