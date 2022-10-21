Philadelphia Union top FC Cincinnati is Leon Flach’s goal, advance to conference Finals

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the MLS Cup Playoffs quarterfinals, the Philadelphia Union overcame an FC Cincinnati side that was largely rebuilt by sharing its identity. Jim Curtin’s side withstood a worthy challenge by his former Assistant and first-year Cincy head Coach Pat Noonan, with Leon Flach Proving an unlikely Hero with his first goal since October 3, 2021.

With Captain Alejandro Bedoya absent due to a hip flexor, 19-year-old Jack McGlynn took his place in midfield. McGlynn was part of the US side which won this summer’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship but made just nine starts in the regular season. As for Cincinnati, Geoff Cameron was limited to a bench role due to injury and replaced by Rookie Ian Murphy, while Yuya Kubo was omitted for family reasons.

While Cincinnati was the only team to win away from home in the first round, they hardly started the match as a distant underdog. The Orange and Blue were the aggressors for the first five minutes, keeping 70 percent of the ball in the early interval and working to pressure the Union backline. However, they struggled to turn the time into chances, and Philadelphia quickly worked back into the game.

Although the match was evenly contested through 30 minutes, Cincinnati Talisman and Best XI candidate Luciano Acosta fell to injury in the 34th minute. The playmaker caught his left foot in the grass and had it buckle Underneath his weight as he tried to keep a ball in play under minimal defensive contest. Acosta was able to stay in the game but was visibly hobbled for several minutes after his return. Ultimately, the two sides headed to the locker room for halftime in a scoreless deadlock — although the half was anything but dull.

The second half started much like the first had, with Cincinnati looking to force the issue. Andre Blake (who was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year earlier on Thursday) was forced into action several times, keeping the stalemate while his defense absorbed pressure. Finally, the Union was able to get the ball into the attacking third with intention in the 59th minute. While the ball bounced through the team’s attacking triumvirate of Mikael Uhre, Julian Carranza and Dániel Gazdag in the box, it spilled out to midfielder Flach.

Leon Flach with the left! 🔥 One touch opens the scoring and #DOOP strikes.#PHIvCIN // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/NmQLcRDdcy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 21, 2022

While the midfielder only managed one goal in 2021 and didn’t score during 34 regular season appearances, the former FC St. Pauli man didn’t waste a rare chance despite three Cincinnati Defenders converging on him. Flach got his laces through it and sent the ball above a diving Roman Celentano, giving the hosts a breakthrough with half an hour remaining.

Once again, Cincinnati was quick to respond with a convincing string of attacks. The visitors kept the possession battle at a near 50/50 split through the 75th minute, regularly moving the ball into the final third. However, the staunch Philadelphia defense kept its shape and ensured that the dangerous trio of Acosta (who appeared less hobbled after Halftime treatment), Brenner and Brandon Vazquez was limited to shooting in less threatening areas. Even when they did make attempts, Blake was up to the occasion, with the Union faithful chanting “MVP” after his most impressive parries.

WHAT A SAVE BY ANDRE BLAKE!@DaveLenoTV with the GREAT CALL is @foxphlgambler Listen live: https://t.co/JndHkUnzZP pic.twitter.com/QXh65hAb9H — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 21, 2022

Center official Timothy Ford let the two sides live up to the moment’s intensity, staying hesitant to show cards and allowing for persistent infringement by some of the matchup’s feistiest players. Philadelphia had a golden chance to put the game away just before stoppage time, but a corner kick bounced off several Union men before Cory Burke’s touch from two yards out went wide of the post.

Burke had another chance to ice the game a minute later, but his looping shot went over the far corner of the goal. Cincinnati sent many players forward as they desperately chased an equalizer. A last-gasp shot by Álvaro Barreal was blocked before it could reach the goalmouth, and Ford blew his whistle as the rebound settled back towards the center circle. The Union will host the Winner of CF Montréal – New York City on Sunday, Oct. 30.

(Photo: Kyle Ross / USA Today)