Philadelphia Museum Of Art Craft Show Returns With A Focus On Fashion

Fashion by Nicole Haddad. She is participating in this year’s Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show … [+] in the Fiber Wearable category. Nicole Haddad

A fashion show for the rest of us. Forget haute couture and the runways of New York or Paris. A person could actually wear these clothes. Real people.

Real people can buy these clothes as well, directly from the designers, at the 46th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show November 11-13. The event, held in-person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, features an art to wear fashion show, “Real Looks: Simple to Sizzling,” taking place at 1 PM on Saturday the 12th with clothing and accessories created by artists included in this year’s presentation.

“Fiber Wearable” is one of 13 categories of fine craft highlighted at the Show along with ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and more.

If mention of the word “craft” brings to mind old-timey creations from the late 19th century Arts and Crafts Movement – ​​a response to the Industrial Revolution – dark, frumpy garments, heavy, wooden furniture, butter churns, clunky shoes and dusty antique shops, think again.

“Within the category of ‘Fiber Wearable,’ clothing and art to wear have evolved to be more sophisticated, tailored and sustainable,” Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show Manager Nancy O’Meara told Forbes.com. “Artists are adding a variety of materials – there is more of a use of found items, repurposing and recycling, ie yarn, fabric, glass, clay, etc. and incorporating or remaking into new forms.”

A countermeasure to “fast fashion” which has increasingly come under fire for its labor practices, waste and unsustainability. A 2020 report by Princeton University states that the fashion industry is responsible for more annual carbon emissions than international air travel and maritime shipping combined and consumes one tenth of the world’s water used for industry.

Beginning in the early 2000s, “fast fashion’s” churn and burn strategy of producing increasingly more and cheaper styles, hooking consumers into shopping for clothes like shopping for groceries, proved massively effective and equally disastrous to workers and the environment. “Fast fashion” has resulted in a 400% increase in the global consumption of clothing in just the last 20 years.

“Slow fashion focuses on work made by hand, incorporating a dedicated process, with artistic design and creation, using the highest quality materials,” O’Meara said. “The results are art to wear creations that will stand the test of time as opposed to more mass-produced fashion.”

Contemporary Styles made to last, not made to be worn once and thrown away.

Fashion by Valerie Mayen. Mayan is participating in this year’s Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft … [+] show in the “Fiber Wearable” category. Valerie Mayen

Up close with the artists

More than 500 artists from across the United States applied for 195 available spots in the Show. Each submits digital images of their work to a panel of five judges, experts working in fields connected to craft and design.

All artists are on site at the Show during all show hours, presenting their newest work, giving attendees an opportunity to meet the makers, learning more about their backgrounds and methods. Every item on display is for sale and the artists receive 100% of their sale proceeds.

“Each piece is unique and has a story to tell. Understanding the process and passion behind each individual work of art makes a difference,” O’Meara said. “Having the chance to meet and speak with the artists creates a story that gives buyers a bridge from artist to art to utilizing or displaying the crafts in their home.”

Extra face time with artists at this year’s Show can be had via a 30-minute guided tour where three selected artists will share their work and inspiration with guests. While the fashion show is included with each general admission ticket ($20 for a single day adult), the meet-and-greet comes with an additional charge.

A portion of each year’s proceeds is dedicated to the purchase of a craft object for the Museum’s permanent collection. Thanks to guest support, the Craft Show has contributed more than $14 million over a 45-year period to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

High rollers can get a jump on their shopping competition and spend more time with the artists by attending a preview party cocktail Gala on Thursday the 10th.