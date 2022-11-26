Philadelphia Eagles land Jahmyr Gibbs In latest mock

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson is loaded along the defensive line, and Touchdown Wire has Philadelphia Landing an edge rusher.

It’s not that the Eagles need another edge-rusher; we’re talking about Improvements to perhaps the NFL’s most loaded roster. What makes Murphy such an interesting option for Jonathan Gannon’s defense is that, at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, he’s able to win on the edge, and kick inside on passing downs. For a team that runs as many five-man and overload fronts as the Eagles do, and as multiple as they are with their line personnel, Murphy would be a great addition for several different reasons.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

As was the case with edge-rushers and the Myles Murphy pick at 10, the Eagles don’t really need a running back. They’re in the enviable position of not Desperately needing anything, so with two first-round picks in this draft, they can load up to make certain things more dynamic. Philly’s offense is more about body blows and the run game feeding the passing game, and Gibbs would be an amazing fit with that overall concept. On runs out of run-pass options this season, Gibbs has 75 carries for 623 yards, 4.1 yards after contact per attempt, and four touchdowns. Try dealing with THAT if you’re scheming for everything this offense can do.