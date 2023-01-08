Philadelphia Eagles Coach Jonathan Gannon: ‘Mutual Interest’ if Houston Texans Fire Lovie Smith – NFL Sources

INDIANAPOLIS – Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith’s job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another Dismal season, according to NFL sources who tell TexansDaily.com that the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon would have mutual interest if the job comes open.

In Smith’s first season in charge, the Texans have amassed a league-worst 2-13-1 record heading into Sunday’s final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

