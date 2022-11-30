Philadelphia Contemporary plans to build a floating art gallery

Rendering of a project to construct a floating art gallery along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

Rendering of a proposed gallery along the Delaware River. Image courtesy of AOS Architects

Philadelphia Contemporary is keeping artistic dreams afloat.

Driving the news: The arts organization is planning to build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot gallery that will float on the Delaware River, first reported by Rising Real Estate.

  • The floating gallery is being designed by the firm Atkin Olshin Schade Architects and will be constructed on a barge that will be moored between Cherry and Race streets.
  • The building will be powered by solar panels and house a lobby, guest services, galleries, performance spaces, classrooms, a cafe and more.

Timeline: Wooder Ice reports that design, permitting and construction could take more than two years to complete.

What they’re saying: Harry Philbrick of Philadelphia Contemporary told Axios the new digs will serve as permanent headquarters for the “nomadic” organization.

  • “The Philadelphia Contemporary team is engaged in fundraising efforts to bring this vision to life, while continuing to put on free programming around the city,” he said.
A rendering of art exhibits inside a floating art gallery expected to be built along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.
Rendering of art exhibits inside the floating gallery. Courtesy of AOS Architects

.

