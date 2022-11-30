Philadelphia Contemporary plans to build a floating art gallery

Rendering of a proposed gallery along the Delaware River. Image courtesy of AOS Architects

Philadelphia Contemporary is keeping artistic dreams afloat.

Driving the news: The arts organization is planning to build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot gallery that will float on the Delaware River, first reported by Rising Real Estate.

The floating gallery is being designed by the firm Atkin Olshin Schade Architects and will be constructed on a barge that will be moored between Cherry and Race streets.

The building will be powered by solar panels and house a lobby, guest services, galleries, performance spaces, classrooms, a cafe and more.

Timeline: Wooder Ice reports that design, permitting and construction could take more than two years to complete.

What they’re saying: Harry Philbrick of Philadelphia Contemporary told Axios the new digs will serve as permanent headquarters for the “nomadic” organization.

“The Philadelphia Contemporary team is engaged in fundraising efforts to bring this vision to life, while continuing to put on free programming around the city,” he said.