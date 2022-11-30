Philadelphia Contemporary plans to build a floating art gallery
Philadelphia Contemporary is keeping artistic dreams afloat.
Driving the news: The arts organization is planning to build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot gallery that will float on the Delaware River, first reported by Rising Real Estate.
- The floating gallery is being designed by the firm Atkin Olshin Schade Architects and will be constructed on a barge that will be moored between Cherry and Race streets.
- The building will be powered by solar panels and house a lobby, guest services, galleries, performance spaces, classrooms, a cafe and more.
Timeline: Wooder Ice reports that design, permitting and construction could take more than two years to complete.
What they’re saying: Harry Philbrick of Philadelphia Contemporary told Axios the new digs will serve as permanent headquarters for the “nomadic” organization.
- “The Philadelphia Contemporary team is engaged in fundraising efforts to bring this vision to life, while continuing to put on free programming around the city,” he said.
🌱
Support local Journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Philadelphia stories
Well stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.
🌱
Support local Journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
.