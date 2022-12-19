Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Toronto Raptors (13-17) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) after losing five road games in a row. The Matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 19, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors

The 76ers record 111.4 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors allow.

Philadelphia has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Toronto has a 12-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Raptors average just 3.3 more points per game (111.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (108.1).

When it scores more than 108.1 points, Toronto is 9-9.

Philadelphia’s record is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.4 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have made.

Philadelphia is 9-2 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 33.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

James Harden’s averages this season are 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

The 76ers get 2.3 three-pointers per game out of Georges Niang.

De’Anthony Melton averages 2.2 steals per game, while Embiid has 1.6 blocks per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet scores 19.1 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and racks up 6.3 assists per game.

Scottie Barnes also adds 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

VanVleet hits 2.8 three-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby averages 2.4 steals per game, while Christian Koloko records 1.3 blocks per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2022 Rockets L 132-123 Away 12/9/2022 Lakers W 133-122 Mold 12/11/2022 Hornets W 131-113 Mold 12/13/2022 Kings W 123-103 Mold 12/16/2022 Warriors W 118-106 Mold 12/19/2022 Raptors – Mold 12/21/2022 Pistons – Mold 12/23/2022 Clippers – Mold 12/25/2022 Knicks – Away 12/27/2022 Wizards – Away 12/30/2022 Pelicans – Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2022 Magic L 113-109 Away 12/11/2022 Magic L 111-99 Away 12/14/2022 Kings L 124-123 Mold 12/16/2022 Nets L 119-116 Mold 12/18/2022 Warriors L 126-110 Mold 12/19/2022 76ers – Away 12/21/2022 Knicks – Away 12/23/2022 Cavaliers – Away 12/27/2022 Clippers – Mold 12/29/2022 Grizzlies – Mold 12/30/2022 Sun – Mold

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

