Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Toronto Raptors (13-17) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) after losing five road games in a row. The Matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 19, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Raptors
- The 76ers record 111.4 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors allow.
- Philadelphia has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- Toronto has a 12-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Raptors average just 3.3 more points per game (111.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (108.1).
- When it scores more than 108.1 points, Toronto is 9-9.
- Philadelphia’s record is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.4 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have made.
- Philadelphia is 9-2 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- This season, Toronto has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid averages 33.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
- James Harden’s averages this season are 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.
- The 76ers get 2.3 three-pointers per game out of Georges Niang.
- De’Anthony Melton averages 2.2 steals per game, while Embiid has 1.6 blocks per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet scores 19.1 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and racks up 6.3 assists per game.
- Scottie Barnes also adds 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
- VanVleet hits 2.8 three-pointers per game.
- OG Anunoby averages 2.4 steals per game, while Christian Koloko records 1.3 blocks per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/5/2022
|
Rockets
|
L 132-123
|
Away
|
12/9/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 133-122
|
Mold
|
12/11/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 131-113
|
Mold
|
12/13/2022
|
Kings
|
W 123-103
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 118-106
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/9/2022
|
Magic
|
L 113-109
|
Away
|
12/11/2022
|
Magic
|
L 111-99
|
Away
|
12/14/2022
|
Kings
|
L 124-123
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Nets
|
L 119-116
|
Mold
|
12/18/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 126-110
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
