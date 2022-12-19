Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The Toronto Raptors (13-17) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) after losing five road games in a row. The Matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 19, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button