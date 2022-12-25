Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, NBA Christmas 2022: Sixers ride Monster 4th quarter to win 8th straight
December 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
Watch Joel Embiid, James Harden carve up Knicks
Embiid: 35 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
Harden: 29 points, 13 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block
Hunter Patterson
December 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST
The latest is Jalen Brunson
Knicks did not make Brunson available to the media after the loss and Coach Tom Thibodeau said he’s unsure what the issue is.
The Knicks did not make Jalen Brunson available to reporters after the game, so no chance to ask about the injury. The Knicks would not disclose what the injury was that caused Brunson to sub out in the fourth quarter. Brunson was holding his right hip at Moments in the second half.
Tom Thibodeau says he’s not sure what the issue with Jalen Brunson was. Said Trainers are looking at Brunson now.
December 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST
76ers looked more like the team we expected this season
That was a highly entertaining noon basketball game at MSG. The 76ers won, 119-112, in a shootout.
I think my biggest takeaway, and what I’ll write about later, is that this type of performance makes you wonder how the Sixers statistically have an average offense and elite defense at this point of the season. The Offensive blueprint — shooting surrounding Joel Embiid and James Harden — is extremely difficult to stop. But on defense, the Sixers played a lot of zone simply because they couldn’t defend Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson man-to-man the entire game. Is this a sign of the Sixers reverting to the mean?
Whatever it was, it was fun to watch.
December 25, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Jalen Brunson might be hurt
Jalen Brunson just went to the locker room and is out of the game. He had been holding his right hip running up and down the floor during the second half.
December 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST
76ers’ stars are dominating like stars
Here’s the problem for the Knicks: their opponent has Joel Embiid and James Harden. They’ve now combined for 64 points, including an Embiid tip-in to give Philly a 14-point lead inside of 5 minutes.
The Knicks’ defense, which has been tremendously effective through the month of December, has been too reactive when dealing with the 76ers’ two stars. That’s a built-in hazard with New York to some degree. The Knicks’ defensive success is built upon staying solid, keeping the ball in front and playing the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. That also makes them vulnerable against two stars who just so happen to be brilliant at scoring one-on-one or going against a 2-on-2 pick-and-roll coverage.
Still, you’d hope that the Knicks could send more pressure at Embiid and Harden in advance, if only to give them a different look. Something to monitor the next time these teams play.
December 25, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
How Georges Niang keeps getting open
The Knicks keep trapping James Harden, and Harden keeps putting the defense in scramble mode. He’s so patient in those moments. The Sixers, meanwhile, are getting a ton of catch-and-shoot 3s that way; Georges Niang is feasting on open spot-ups. They now lead by eight with 6:51 to go.
December 25, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST
Why this 76ers-Knicks Christmas game says a lot about these teams
Regardless of how this game ends, my big takeaway from watching is that the 76ers and Knicks are pretty evenly matched. That’s probably more a credit to the Knicks than anything, since the 76ers were expected to be the better team coming into the season. But I don’t think it’s an accident that neither team has been able to consistently stop the other on defense. Each has some Matchup advantages that are tough to overcome.
If this is a playoff series come spring, I’d be down.
December 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
76ers Surviving (and thriving) with Joel Embiid off the floor
The 76ers have outscored New York by 14 points in Montrezl Harrell’s non-Joel Embiid minutes. It doesn’t seem like Harrell is responsible for that more than James Harden making deep 3s, but regardless, that is always a key for this team.
December 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST
Is this the best Offensive game of the NBA season?
Possibly. This has been an Outrageous Offensive game. Per Cleaning The Glass, the Knicks’ 141.2 offensive rating through three quarters is in the 100th percentile for this season. The Sixers? A 139.7 Offensive rating, the 99th percentile.
This is even more remarkable considering both teams ranked in the top 10 in defensive efficiency coming into the game.
December 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Joel Embiid is beginning to dominate
Joel Embiid is now up to 30 points, and after a hook shot over Mitchell Robinson and a perfect dime for a PJ Tucker 3-point play (not all that common!), it seems if he has figured out the Knicks defense. The problem for the Sixers is that the Knicks feel just as comfortable. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have put on a clinic, blowing by PJ Tucker and James Harden early and often.
Embiid is also just tearing up the Knicks drawing fouls. He’s roasted Jericho Sims, specifically, who keeps getting his hand caught in Embiid’s rip-throughs.
December 25, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
Is anyone going to miss a shot?
The Knicks and 76ers combined to score on 17 of their first 20 third-quarter possessions. The defense hasn’t been spectacular, but more than that, the half-court Offensive execution in this quarter has been incredible.
December 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST
Randle, Randle and more Randle
The Knicks have started the second half spamming Julius Randle at the top of the key, which is understandable considering he scored 25 first-half points. It’s not always artful, especially with PJ Tucker as his defender, but it’s been relatively effective. They got two hoops from Jalen Brunson screening Randle, and a third happened when Randle initiated a swing-swing hockey assist to Quentin Grimes for a 3.
Those hoops have been crucial because the 76ers are getting whatever they want on the other end.
December 25, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST
Knicks lead 76ers 63-60 at Halftime
Halftime has arrived with the 76ers down just 63-60 points to the Knicks thanks to a hot second quarter. Philly slowly simplified its half-court offense, running more James Harden-Joel Embiid pick-and-rolls and quick Embiid low-post duck-ins. When the Knicks sucked in, players like De’Anthony Melton hit open 3s.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have some looming foul trouble on the horizon. Both Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have picked up three fouls trying to stop Joel Embiid. The 76ers, in fact, have already taken 20 free throws, 18 of which came from Embiid and Harden. That’s not a good omen for the second half.
The bad news for the Sixers is that subjectively it feels like they got outplayed for long stretches. But the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll got going late, and after that completely unlikely Shake Milton half-court heave at the buzzer, they only go into the locker room trailing by three points.
It certainly feels like they should be down more, but hey, that’s basketball sometimes. Shooting 9-of-17 from beyond the arc certainly helps.
December 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST
A familiar face at MSG
Former Knick Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan are courtside for this Christmas Day matchup.
December 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST
A common 76ers problem rears its ugly head
The 76ers’ zone has slowed the Knicks’ tempo, but the trade-off is that the Knicks are up to rebounding 32 percent of their misses, including several in the second quarter. The second-chance points have kept the Knicks in the lead, even as the Sixers have started to gain some traction on the other end of the court.
December 25, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST
James Harden: still a master manipulator
This has been a sluggish first half from James Harden, but you saw some of his passing chops on two straight possessions in the Joel Embiid pick-and-roll. On the first possession, he threw a pocket pass to Embiid for a 3-point play. And then when Jalen Brunson sucked in to stop that pass, Harden skipped it to De’Anthony Melton for 3.
December 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
76ers finally get some easy buckets
That is two Tobias Harris transition buckets early in the second quarter attacking Jalen Brunson, who wanted no part of fouling or contesting the shot. That has been sorely needed, because the Knicks have been stifling the Sixers in the half court so far.
December 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST
Knicks making James Harden work for his points
So many Knicks at this point have played really strong individual defense on James Harden, whether because he’s their man or because they switched onto him. Really staunch and disciplined guarding from each of Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Jericho Sims and now Miles McBride, too.
One thing I wonder: Tom Thibodeau has always been comfortable switching Sims onto anyone. If you ask Thibodeau what he likes about Sims, the first thing the Coach will mention is the center’s foot speed. But after this stretch (when Obi Toppin has been out and Sims has been forced to play power forward next to Isaiah Hartenstein), will Thibodeau let Sims roam even more free and not just switch non-big men onto but actually start possessions on them? He’s had so many good defensive moments at the 4. He can hold his own even in front of James Harden. It sure seems like, at least defensively, Sims has way more wing-like qualities than most big men do.
December 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
76ers change up their defense
Three zone defense possessions in a row to start the second quarter for the Sixers, who have been among the league leaders in using that defense. With the Knicks on fire offensively and playing two non-shooting big men, we could see a decent bit of zone here. Doc Rivers has not been afraid to stick with it.
December 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
4 takeaways from the Knicks’ dominant first quarter
Some thoughts on the first quarter:
- A great defensive stretch from Immanuel Quickley, who has really come into his own on that end of the floor
- Zero turnovers for the Knicks — that’s some good offense
- Jalen Brunson is good at basketball
- RJ Barrett is only the third-leading scorer right now, but he’s made various intuitive passes within the offense. Been seeing more of that lately. Nice progression from him.
