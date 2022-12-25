Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, NBA Christmas 2022: Sixers ride Monster 4th quarter to win 8th straight

December 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST

Here’s the problem for the Knicks: their opponent has Joel Embiid and James Harden. They’ve now combined for 64 points, including an Embiid tip-in to give Philly a 14-point lead inside of 5 minutes.

The Knicks’ defense, which has been tremendously effective through the month of December, has been too reactive when dealing with the 76ers’ two stars. That’s a built-in hazard with New York to some degree. The Knicks’ defensive success is built upon staying solid, keeping the ball in front and playing the pick-and-roll 2 on 2. That also makes them vulnerable against two stars who just so happen to be brilliant at scoring one-on-one or going against a 2-on-2 pick-and-roll coverage.

Still, you’d hope that the Knicks could send more pressure at Embiid and Harden in advance, if only to give them a different look. Something to monitor the next time these teams play.