Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently 3-0 in the preseason with wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers (they beat them twice).

They will play their next exhibition game on Oct. 12 when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Recently, they have made several transactions, and one of them is signing Patrick McCaw, according to RealGM (h/t Hoops Rumors).

He is 26 years old and last played in the NBA during the 2021 season with the Toronto Raptors.

His career numbers are 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 199 regular season games.

While those are very modest numbers, he comes with a unique experience in the NBA.

He is a three-time NBA Champion because he won three titles in a row from 2017-19.

First, he was on the Golden State Warriors when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons, and the following year, he was on the Raptors when they beat the Warriors in 2019.

Those were his only three trips to the NBA Playoffs, and in those seasons, he played in 32 NBA Playoff games (starting in three of them).

During the 2017 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 15 games.

Even if he ends up in the G League, he is still an intriguing name to keep an eye on next season.

As for the 76ers, they will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 18 when they visit the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

