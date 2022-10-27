Philadelphia 76ers Outsiders questioning Doc Rivers’ future, league fines Masai Ujiri $35K for remarks to game official, and more

With the Philadelphia 76ers falling to 1-4 on the season, some NBA analysts are questioning whether Philly could move on from head coach Doc Rivers.

In other news, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has received a $35k fine for his remarks to a game official. This is the latest in a series of punishments that have been handed down by the NBA recently.

On that note, here is the latest news from around the NBA as of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Philadelphia 76ers Outsiders questioning Doc Rivers’ future