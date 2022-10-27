Philadelphia 76ers Outsiders questioning Doc Rivers’ future, league fines Masai Ujiri $35K for remarks to game official, and more

With the Philadelphia 76ers falling to 1-4 on the season, some NBA analysts are questioning whether Philly could move on from head coach Doc Rivers.

In other news, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has received a $35k fine for his remarks to a game official. This is the latest in a series of punishments that have been handed down by the NBA recently.

On that note, here is the latest news from around the NBA as of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers

Raptors’ president Masai Ujiri fined $35,000 by NBA for remarks to game official

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri

Paolo Banchero is the 7th player in NBA history to start his career with 5 straight 20-point games. The only players to start with more than 5 are Wilt Chamberlain (56), Elvin Hayes (10), Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson (6). Per @ESPNStatsInfo

It will be interesting to see how long Banchero can keep his 20-point game streak going. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if Banchero’s production starts translating into wins anytime soon. The Magic’s next game will be on Friday at home against the 2-2 Charlotte Hornets.

Boston’s Grant Williams suspended one game without pay by the NBA for making contact with a game official

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams

Steve Nash receives first ejection as head coach

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash

NBA official crew chief Josh Tiven, who ejected Nash also explained his decision.

“Steve twice yelled out a very unsportsmanlike comment that was directed at the officiating. That was the first technical. The second technical was for his continual outburst after receiving the first. As per rule, because he received two technicals he’s ejected,” Tiven said .

After Nash’s ejection, Milwaukee went on to outscore the Nets 44-29 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Nets have fallen to a disappointing 1-3 record this season. The Nets will have to move on fast as they will face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second game of a back-to-back for Brooklyn.

