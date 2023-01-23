Philadelphia 76ers: Eastern Conference Contenders & Pretenders

We’re now past the halfway point in the 2022-2023 NBA season, and it’s becoming clear which teams are contenders, pretenders, or on the brink/in the midst of a rebuild in the Eastern Conference.

Taking a look at the conference a little over halfway through the year, which teams are the real deal, and who needs work?

Celtics: Contenders (35-12)

Coming off of an NBA Finals run, which resulted in a loss to the Dynasty that is the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics certainly haven’t run out of steam. Despite a sudden coaching change and a ton of drama surrounding the situation ahead of the 2022-2023 season, the Celtics remain at the top of the Eastern Conference. They are talented, they are deep, and they are the real deal once again.

