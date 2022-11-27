Phil Mickelson’s latest video appearance? To authenticate a putter

Phil Mickelson in a video to authenticate putters he used about 20 years ago. twitter.com

He was in black shorts and a black hoodie. On his head was a black hat with his logo attached to the center of it, and on his feet were black flip-flops.

And on the video shot on a cellphone, Phil Mickelson was authenticating two putters, one of which is currently up for auction on a golf memorabilia site.

It was, all at once, different, informative and a bit odd. So very Phil. And though there’s just over a month left in quite possibly the wildest year of his — or anyone’s — golf life, it could also very well be the last time in 2022 we see the six-time major winner, suspended PGA Tour golfer and LIV Golf player.

Shared by the Golden Age Auctions group this week, the video helps certify a Scotty Cameron teryllium-insert putter that Mickelson used for a stretch about 20 years ago — and can be yours with a winning bid; on Saturday afternoon, the current number was just over $8,000, and the auction was to close in two weeks. The video was also unique. Golden Age auctions off many items and there are letters of authenticity, but never, they said on their website, has there been a video.

It wasn’t without detail, either.

“So this is to authenticate these two putters that I’m giving to friends that are Scotty Cameron originals, one with a teryllium insert, one without,” Mickelson began in the video. (It’s unknown who was given the putters, nor is it known the status of the one not up for auction.) “This was before the Del Mar three and a half really came about. So what we had to do was weld in the neck because I wanted it to be a hosel neck. And then he had to personally kind of get in the teryllium insert and screw it in there. And this is one with just a milled black face.

“But these were both handmade by Scotty and I. I’ve used them in tournaments in the early 2000s. I’ve won with the teryllium, for sure, and I’m not sure if I’ve won with this black one or not; I’d have to go back and look at the rounds of golf. But we made both of these together, as well as we made two blades together out of a block piece of metal. But these were handmade by Scotty and myself back around 2000, 2001.”

Editor’s note: If you’re interested in bidding on the putter, you can click here. There are also 559 items up for auction, and you can view them all here.

