Phil Mickelson Weighs in on PGA Tour’s Shorts Rule After Leader Shows ‘4 Inches of Ankle’

Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to address a topic that is near and dear to his heart: the PGA Tour’s ban on shorts.

Mickelson, who joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June, jokingly pointed out what he deemed to be a discrepancy in the long-standing rule, and he used the current leader of the Famers Insurance Open as an example.

When the PGA Tour decided to allow players to wear shorts during practice rounds and Pro-Ams in 2019, Mickelson was vocal about his support for the new rule. The three-time Masters Champion could finally show off his calves.

