Phil Mickelson to play Cam Smith in LIV Golf Championship

It’s certainly a good matchup from a marketing standpoint. Mickelson and Smith are two of the biggest names to join LIV Golf, with Lefty an early Ambassador for the Saudi-funded league and the Australian defecting from the PGA Tour after an Incredible season.

Of course, golf fans looking past the Greed and drama surrounding LIV Golf and wanting to watch this Matchup can’t simply turn on their TVs and tune in.

LIV Golf is still without a major broadcasting deal, despite reports that a pay-to-play deal with Fox Sports has been in the works. Fans who want to watch Mickelson and Smith go head to head will have to do with watching on YouTube or on the league’s website and Facebook pages.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf’s archnemesis is back in action this weekend as well with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The PGA Tour season kicked off last week with The CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, which was won by new world No.1 and major LIV Golf detractor Rory McIlroy.