Phil Mickelson To No Longer Feature Within The Match

Six-time Major winner, Phil Mickelson, will no longer be involved with The Match after leaving the PGA Tour earlier this year to join the Breakaway LIV Golf Series (opens in new tab). That’s according to the tournament producer, Bryan Zuriff.

For those who don’t know, The Match is a new format within golf that provides fans with exhibition games that include some of the best Golfers on the PGA Tour alongside some elite Athletes from other sports.

Zuriff expressed his admiration of Mickelson and thanked him for his efforts during his time on the event, but stated that the demise of Mickelson’s affiliation with the event was solely down to the American leaving the PGA Tour (opens in new tab)which is involved with The Match.

Phil Mickelson alongside Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning at The Match in November 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, he left the Tour, and that’s unfortunate for doing something like this,” Zuriff said. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But he knows, you know,” Zuriff told GOLF (opens in new tab). “They went where they went, and we’re connected with the PGA Tour. So, I mean, this is a PGA Tour event.”

