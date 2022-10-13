Phil Mickelson takes his strongest stand in favor of LIV Golf

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia – The beginning of the end of Phil Mickelson’s PGA Tour career could probably be traced to right here at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. It undoubtedly played a role.

Eight months later, Mickelson didn’t hold back during a news conference in advance of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah. While he had generally been positive in previous months about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf coexisting at the top of the pro game, he said Thursday, “I see LIV Golf trending upwards and I see the PGA Tour trending downwards.”

