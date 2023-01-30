Phil Mickelson Takes Aim At McIlroy And Golf Channel In Sarcastic Tweet

Phil Mickelson is being seen more and more on Twitter, with the six-time Major Champion posting a tweet of support, somewhat sarcastically, for Rory McIlroy, who leads the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

In the tweet, the 52-year-old stated: “What a great -7 3rd round by @McIlroyRory in DUBAI to open up a 3 shot lead. See if he can finish it off. Watch live final round action from the Middle East on the golf channel.”

A tweet written by Phil Mickelson

The tweet posted by Mickelson

(Image credit: Twitter: @PhilMickelson)

Mickelson, who joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League in 2022, caused quite a stir when he left the PGA Tour. Amongst the players who were critical of Lefty was McIlroy, who was “disappointed” that he had left (opens in new tab)before Defending the PGA Tour (opens in new tab) in the wake of Mickelson’s assertion that the PGA Tour is “trending downwards.” (opens in new tab)

