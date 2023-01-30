Phil Mickelson says he’s ‘at peace’ with never playing in another Ryder Cup or PGA Tour event | Golf News and Tour Information

“I’ve loved being part of the Ryder Cup as a player 12 times and as a vice captain once. I’ve had more great experiences than probably anybody. If I’m not a part of it, I’m at peace with that as well,” said Mickelson, who was believed to be in line to Captain the US team at Bethpage Black in 2025. “And I’m proud of the role I’ve played in that. And the role in creating change and Integrating player input and involvement. Having more continuity from year to year. I like seeing us play our best golf in the Ryder Cup, even if I’m not ever part of it again.”