Phil Mickelson Questions PGA Tour’s Shorts Policy

Despite not being as present on social media as he was 18 months ago, Phil Mickelson (opens in new tab) still Occasionally pops up to give his thoughts on matters within golf or to communicate with his fans and fellow players.

On Saturday, during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open (opens in new tab)Lefty posted his first tweet in over a month but, instead of it being about LIV Golf, it was instead about the outfit choice of tournament leader, Sam Ryder, specifically his joggers and socks…

A tweet from Phil Mickelson

(Image credit: Twitter: @PhilMickelson)

Ryder, who at the time of writing is holding off the likes of Jon Rahm (opens in new tab)Max Homa and Hideki Matsuyama, is currently donning a pair of maroon/purple joggers which cut off at the ankle, with the American also wearing some black ankle socks.

