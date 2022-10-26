Phil Mickelson playing Cam Smith in LIV Golf Friday matches

Phil Mickelson watches a drive at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Phil Mickelson has struggled for much of the season in LIV Golf and will now get a match with his highest-ranked player, Cameron Smith, in the first round of the Team Championship.

DORAL, Fla. – Things didn’t play out the way Phil Mickelson had hoped Wednesday as the LIV Golf Invitational Series Unveiled its team matchups for its season-ending event that begins Friday.

In a format that allowed the highest-seeded team captained by Brooks Koepka to pick the team he wants to play, it was left that Mickelson’s Hy Flyers team would face the Punch team captained by British Open Champion and world No. 3 Cam Smith.

