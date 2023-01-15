Phil Mickelson, other past winners playing LIV Golf, but desert event still strong

Phil Mickelson, other past winners playing LIV Golf, but desert event still strong

The American Express is back in the desert for the 64th year in a row this week, the weather might be cool but clear and the golf courses will be a challenge for the pros and Amateur Golfers alike.

With all that said, it’s time to talk about the elephant in the room. It’s time to talk about the impact LIV golf is – or isn’t – having on the desert’s PGA Tour event.

The Defending Champion of The American Express, Hudson Swafford, will not be in the field this week because he is suspended by the PGA Tour for signing with the Rival LIV Golf tour last year. Also missing for the same reason as three other past Champions of the event — Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and, most notably, Phil Mickelson.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button