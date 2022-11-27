Phil Mickelson No Longer Affiliated With ‘The Match’

Phil Mickelson, one of the leading hands in the original conception of The Matchis no longer Affiliated with the franchise, per The Match‘s Creator and producer Bryan Zuriff.

“Phil was a phenomenal partner and he helped build this thing,” Zuriff told Sports Illustrated. “He was really good in this show. But he chose an opportunity and has taken a different path. Our show lives on because people like it.”

“Look, we’re in business with the PGA Tour,” Zuriff continued. “We’re basically a PGA Tour event. Maybe one day, LIV will figure out their stuff. Then I’ll work with whomever is appropriate.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button