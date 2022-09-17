Phil Mickelson might drop out of LIV Golf suit against PGA Tour, per report | Golf News and Tour Information

The 52-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer insisted that there was additional money that PGA Tour officials could be using to benefit players and improve the product, but was unwilling unless pressed to do so. Forced, then, to counter the insurgence from LIV Golf so as not to lose more players to the fledging circuit that Mickelson helped bring to market, PGA Tour officials will now offer 12 “elevated” events in the 2022-23 season with $20 million Purses each while players will compete for $415 million overall. There will also be $100 million awarded to the top 20 players in the Player Impact Program, $75 million in bonuses from the FedEx Cup and all fully exempt players will be guaranteed to make a minimum of $500,000.