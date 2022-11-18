Phil Mickelson May Have To Give Evidence In LIV Golf Case Against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson may yet have to give evidence in the ongoing legal battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, despite withdrawing his name from the lawsuit.

Mickelson, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford took their names off the antitrust lawsuit that LIV Golf filed against the PGA Tour in August, but a judge has now ruled that they are still subject to Discovery in the case.

