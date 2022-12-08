Phil Mickelson Likes Tweets Suggesting Billy Horschel Asked LIV Golf For $55m

Phil Mickelson is yet again stirring the LIV Golf pot, this time liking tweets suggesting Billy Horschel wasn’t turned down by LIV after supposedly asking for $55m earlier this year.

Renowned Coach Hank Haney said on his podcast that a player who has been extremely vocal with regards to saying LIV Golfers shouldn’t be allowed to play in PGA and DP World Tour events and how bad the Saudi-backed series is, asked for the vast sum of money.

