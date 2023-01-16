Phil Mickelson Likes Post Suggesting Saudi International Is Season Opener

Only last year, Phil Mickelson hosted the PGA Tour’s American Express for the third season in succession. That was before the two-time winner of the tournament created controversy with comments about both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf that led to his self-imposed exile from the game.

Mickelson was eventually confirmed as one of the marquee signings in the Greg Norman-fronted Breakaway and was an ever-present in its Inaugural season. However, while Lefty appears to have burned his bridges with the PGA Tour thanks to his inflammatory comments and subsequent defection, there is perhaps no starker reminder of that breakdown in relationship than his absence from this year’s tournament in California.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button