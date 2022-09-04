Phil Mickelson laments his ‘atrocious’ results since joining LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

If there’s any consolation, Mickelson’s LIV team, Hy Flyers GC, is leading the LIV Boston event at 11 under, courtesy of teammates Wolff (63) and Bernd Wiesberger (66). “The great thing about these teams [concept] is we’ve got Matt and Bernd who have put us on top of the Leaderboard even though I played terrible today,” Mickelson said. “[But] I can contribute tomorrow and I’m going to see if I can turn it around and do that.”