Phil Mickelson has reached this unwanted milestone in the World Ranking for the first time in 30 years Golf News and Tour Information

Mickelson returned to golf at the US Open at Brookline in June, after he’d joined LIV Golf courtesy of a guaranteed money that was estimated in reports to be almost $200 million. With LIV Golf not yet earning OWGR ranking points, Mickelson played only six times on the PGA Tour in 2021-22, with a top finish of T-30 in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. They missed four straight cuts, including at the US Open and Open Championship.