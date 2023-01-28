Phil Mickelson, confirmed NOT a joggers guy | This is the Loop

Lefty admitted as much in a tweet on Saturday, a tweet that indicated he was firmly locked in to final-round coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open, a tournament the native San Diegan was once a staple in before jumping to LIV. Like everyone watching, one of the first things Mickelson noticed was the leader, Sam Ryder, wearing an aggressive pair of joggers, the official pant of pissing off old heads every Saturday and Sunday afternoon: