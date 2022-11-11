Phil Mickelson calls LIV Golf ‘a force in the game’ that is not going away

Phil Mickelson calls LIV Golf ‘a force in the game’ that is not going away

DORAL — Phil Mickelson was looking for a rematch.

Brooks Koepka decided to pass.

LIV Golf arrived Wednesday at Trump National Doral to kick off the week with a team selection news conference that turned into a roast.

The format has the top four teams (Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, Stinger) receiving byes into Saturday’s second round. Seeds 5 through 12 will play Friday, with 5-7 selecting their opponents.

More:Donald Trump to play in pro-am on Thursday before LIV Golf event at Doral

More:LIV Golf to conclude Inaugural season with $50 million team event at Trump National Doral

Koepka Captains No. 5 seed Smash. Before the Jupiter Resident announced his first-round opponent, Mickelson, Captain of the eighth-seeded Hy Flyers, was hoping to revive his 2021 PGA Championship title and final-round Showdown with Koepka.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button