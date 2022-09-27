Phil Mickelson Among Four More LIV Golf Players Dropping Out of Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

Four players, including Phil Mickelson, have dropped from an antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour by LIV Golf players.

Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford were part of an original group of 11 who sought punitive damages as well as a temporary injunction that would have allowed Gooch, Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

That injunction was denied in a US district court in North California last month.

Previously, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Abraham Ancer also left the suit.

