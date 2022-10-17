Phil Martelli previews the Wolverines’ seven newcomers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team welcomed five freshmen and two Scholarship transfers ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Dug McDaniel, Jett Howard, Gregg Glenn III, Youssef Khayat and Tarris Reed Jr. comprise a top-15 class, and the Wolverines also secured commitments from transfers Jaelin Llewelly (Princeton) and Joey Baker (Duke).

Michigan will also get increased contributions from guard Isaiah Barnes and forward Will Tschetter, both of whom redshirted last year. (Barnes played in two early games last fall, so his redshirt status is still pending.)

At Michigan Basketball Media Day, Associate Coach Phil Martelli previewed what to expect from the newcomers. Here’s what he said:

Jaelin Llewellyn: He’s really like an Elder statesman. He’s been through so much. He’s a Princeton grad. Quiet. But he is a good player. He’s a really good outside shooter. Been a little banged up but he’s just an older guy.

Joey Baker: Joey Baker is a great teammate. Still coming through his hip surgery from the summer. Beautiful stroke. Very willing learner, which all of these guys are.

Isaiah Barnes: You have to consider Isaiah Barnes new, because he redshirted — hopefully he redshirted last year. We’re still working on that paperwork. He has upped his level. He’s much more confident. Carries himself differently than he did last year at this time. Explosive athlete. Very good Offensive rebounder for a wing.

Will Tschetter: A really strong outside shooter. His teammates would say to you that he is a walking foul. But none of us were paid to referee, so. He’s a very, very physical player. He’s very vocal on the floor.

Tarris Reed: Just an old-fashioned, fundamentally sound big guy. To see his growth since his time in Juwan’s laboratory is really a pleasure to watch. Terrific young guy. Expanding his game. I would say in July he could score at the rim. Now he’s moved his game a little bit. He’s adjusted his shooting form. So he has a really bright future.

Dug McDaniel: He’s a little — he can move. They can really move. He is a Pest defensively. He’s really good at picking up full court, bothering the ball. Ball has gone in the basket. There are times when you think maybe that shot [isn’t a good one], but the ball has gone in the basket. And he’s a guy who thrives in competition.

Greg Glenn: Still a position to be determined. Is he going to be a big wing? Is he going to be really an undersized ‘4’ man? That’s still to be determined. The last 10 days, he’s become very vocal, which is a good thing. The combination of the team is that it’s somewhat of a quiet team. That will change, and it is changing now that they can see quote-unquote the finish line, the games coming up.

Jett Howard: Has as pretty a stroke as you’re going to find. What I appreciate about Jett the most is his eyes. He has a really bright eye in that he wants you to Coach him. But he wants you to like him. And that’s okay — we can like him. We don’t always have to like what he’s doing on the floor, but he’s a very, very likable young guy. Call it the way it is: For both he and Jace, it can be tougher. But they make it very, very easy to coach them, and you’re excited for their successes.

Youssef Khayat: His eyes. Man, he is just so anxious to do it right. They struggled early, but he was two months behind us. He struggled early with his Perimeter shot. That’s come around. Family Newspapers can take this out: Youssef is a badass. He’s one of those guys that can really, really, really guard, and he is dedicated to guarding. What you’ll pick up when you see him: When he walks in the room, he has a smile. He’s appreciative. Those foreign guys: Think about what he’s giving up. They got off a plane in Paris and met us. They had never met any of us. Then he comes here and we got off the plane on Saturday, and he’s in class on Monday. And the rest of us took it for granted. We threw our passports up and we walked through Customs or whatever. This kid was, ‘Well, what else do you have? What other documentation?’ We had a bag; they had four bags. He was coming to live here! I just think it’s extraordinary. And he’s young. He is young. But he’s tough-minded, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

***

The Wolverines begin their season against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 7. They will face Ferris State in an exhibition three days prior (Nov. 4).