Phil Martelli previews rivalry showdown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will put its undefeated Big Ten record to the test this weekend against Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

UM associate head coach Phil Martelli met with members of the media on Friday morning to preview the game. Here are notable quotes from the conversation:

On the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry in basketball:

I think from afar, I realized that those games — I don’t know if there is a Trophy in football, but in games that involve schools and there’s a Trophy in football, you think, ‘Oh that’s different.’ Because it really is that one game and it’s a featured game. And in basketball, with the excellence of Tom Izzo’s program and obviously with all that John Beilein accomplished here, I knew it was a really big game. And you could always tell by the placement. Correct me if I’m wrong, but you always saw this game on a Sunday — an NFL Playoff Sunday. Yeah, this was a little different.

Having been involved in it for four years, I guess two of the years were quote unquote, normal years — if there is such a thing as normal anymore in this world — it’s much more Amped up than I had the idea of. It’s palpable.

It’s not just these players that day. Former players come back, this is what they talk about. They talk about Michigan State. And I’m going, ‘I’m missing this, man. We’re playing Kentucky and we play Carolina and going back, we played Oregon and Virginia and we went to the island and all those competitions.’

I just did Michigan State radio, and they said, ‘How will Dug McDaniel handle it?’ I go, ‘I don’t know if he’s ever played on a court that’s shaking when he’s dribbling the ball up the floor.’ How do you prepare for that? How do you even tell somebody that that’s real? But it’s real. It’s really, really cool.

To me, college basketball should be about memories. And this game and the game in Ann Arbor, and hopefully the third game in the Big Ten Tournament, these are the games that create memories for a lifetime.

On if he has seen a difference in Michigan players since the Central Michigan loss:

Yeah, I’ve seen it. But I’ll be honest with you: I think it gets measured on the road. This has mesmerized me all year: Our crowds have been unbelievable. The noise that they’re making is unbelievable. And they have been so supportive. So Maryland and Penn State, we were a home team. We played like a home team. We had tremendous support. We had such tremendous support and that pulled us through. Now Let’s see what happens when we go on the road. When really it’s whatever we travel with. We travel with 30 people; the 30 of us have to band together.

The Central Michigan game, we addressed the Offensive rebounding. We went over it painfully, play-by-play on the offensive rebounding. And then it stopped. Then it was, ‘Okay, now we are preparing for Maryland.’ And we did go back to the future, so to speak, with some of our basic drills and and Addressing certain areas that we just couldn’t repeat going forward, stepping up into competition in the Big Ten. But practices have been productive. And the beauty is that we have to be better today than we were yesterday in order to prepare for tomorrow.

On the Michigan State team:

It’s not my scout. It’s Saddi’s scout, but here’s what stood out. We all contribute; I finished my third game today. And I would say the thing that stands out to me is what always stands out: When we walk on the floor Tomorrow at 2:30, it is yes, a basketball game, I get that — and skill will prevail. But you’d better go in there with a boxer’s mentality. And there’s no boxer out there that hasn’t walked into one of their bouts and didn’t have in their head, ‘I am going to get hit.’ So, our players have to realize they are going to get hit. And at that point in time, they have two choices: They can cover up and cower up, or you can hit back. I’m betting on hitting back. And in a boxer’s mentality, you’re going to stand toe to toe and you’re going to kind of wail away at each other. And then the toughest, nastiest boxer walks out of the ring. The toughest, nastiest team needs to walk out of the Breslin Center tomorrow with a win.