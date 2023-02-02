Phil Martelli on how Wolverines responded to blowout loss, preparing for Northwestern

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Phil Martelliassociate coach for the Michigan men’s basketball team, met with members of the media on Wednesday morning to discuss the Wolverines’ response to a blowout loss to Penn State and the preparations for Northwestern.

UM faces the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday at 7 pm ET. Michigan won the first matchup between the two, 85-78, at the Crisler Center in mid-January.

Here’s what Martelli said:

On how Michigan has responded to the Penn State blowout:

We were off on Monday so a lot of players did rehab, recovery, a lot of extra shots and focused academically on Monday. Yesterday, we had a long, focused film session. And I thought a very spirited workout with regard to the challenges that we’re going to face at Northwestern.

I think you always look for those things — like, well, how are we going to respond? And to be honest with you, it could be a bit overdone. It’s the idea of ​​the value of Tuesday, and did we get the most out of Tuesday we could? Not, are we still recovering from Sunday? Are we still thinking about last week’s Purdue game? So I thought for two days before the game, it was focused, which it needs to be. Now it has to be better. It has to be better today because as much as people can say, ‘play harder’ or ‘play tougher. You know what it really is? Play better. And so we have to be better today at both ends of the floor than we were yesterday.

On what disappointed coaches most about the Penn State loss:

Well, the result. And this is across the board — this isn’t pointing at players, no individual player and not even collective players, but all of us: We knew going in that the key number was 3-point shots. And in Ann Arbor, we held them to nine and we won. They’re a team that averages more than 11. That spurt at the end of the first half and kind of the tsunami effect, hat’s the disappointment.

Obviously the result, but knowing that the plan is in place and really the inability across the board, not just players, to make sure that we’re following it exactly — because our margin for error is not great — that would be the biggest disappointment.

On having a bigger sense of urgency heading into the final month of the regular season:

It has to be about today, not worrying about what bracketologists say or the impact of another game. Like what did the Iowa win over Northwestern mean to us? Really it didn’t mean anything other than they’re gonna have a little bit more of a chip on their shoulder playing at home on Thursday. I think the urgency has to be there because if you’re lucky, you get 120 opportunities like this and you have to make use of every single opportunity. And that includes the practices building up. So it’s all about this day, and not what could happen in two weeks or what happened over the last two weeks or over the last two games. And the age of the team doesn’t really factor in. It’s about the entity that is this year’s team.

On facing a Northwestern team that has played a lot of games in a short time:

They had a COVID pause which is unusual this year, and here’s how they responded: They came out and they beat Wisconsin. They ran away from Nebraska and Minnesota and in a heavy competition last night — I’m sure everybody watched it in our program — and it was a heavy competition.

The fact that they’re playing is an uptick. Buie in particular, Beran and the kid off the bench, Barnhizer. The only factor is really if we’re thinking of Roper in the game plan. They had a really nice game against us in Ann Arbor and if they didn’t play last night, does that mean they can’t play Thursday? That’s the only thing. But we’re not going to change the way we play.

We have to acknowledge: We have to play faster. We have I think it’s now eight fast break points in our last four games. For us, we have to get more in transition. More up and down play.

… All year long, our individual defense and our team defense, we’re not a team that creates a lot of turnovers. And one of the things that we’ve noticed is that we’re a beat off in outletting the ball after a rebound. So I would say it starts there. We have to clean up the defensive boards. And then we have to really work on outletting the ball. Everybody wants to be part of the offense. So we want to get everybody running with the ball. But it starts with rebounding.

On preparing Michigan to face Northwestern’s Boo Buie and Chase Audige:

Defensively, it’s extraordinary what he’s able to do. Top five in the country in steals. He’s involved in every attacking style. Really impressed with their style of switching one through four. How they handle the ball screens, how they double the post. And he does it without banging his chest.

I heard the guy last night — I apologize because I don’t know who was doing the broadcast — talking about him as one of the better if not the best two-way players in the league. The number one thing at the other end of the floor is their fearlessness. And I mean this respectfully: Boo Buie and Chase Audige will take any shot at any time. If they can see the rim, they’re going to take a shot. Not selfish. And now you have to address that.

Some analytical people are going to come back and say, ‘Well, yeah, but Boo Buie is shooting 25%. Step off him and don’t let them get a Blow by.’ And you’re like, ‘Yeah, go back and watch a really big game against Wisconsin last week and he makes a big three when they’re down four.’ You have to guard the whole half court with both of these guys. And they are relentless, relentless, relentless in putting pressure on you with the dribble. Great size for the guard spot. And I think the number one thing I would go back to is they’re fearless.

On preparing the Michigan guards for an aggressive defense in Northwestern:

Film, film, film. And then in practice, you have to take our Scout team, our get-ready team, and you have to change their mindset. They are no longer just guarding as they would guard Kobe or Dug. You want to dive passing lanes. You want to switch aggressively. If you foul you foul. And I’m not saying that Northwestern fouls, but for our guys, Cooper Smith and Yo-Yo and Ian when he’s healthy, you have to go for the ball.

The numbers that jump out from the last game are the 18 turnovers, which led to 14 points for them. And also they had 16 fast break points against two for us. So we have to get that balance. We have to have a coordinated effort between not just the passer but the receiver, because Northwestern has built their game on turning over and steals. Sometimes turnovers you say ‘Okay, that turnover was caused because of the press and you throw it out of bounds.’ Well. This team is actively and aggressively seeking to steal your ball.