Phil Jackson Once Recommended That The NBA Should Add A 4-Point Line And 30-Second Shot Clock: “It Wouldn’t Be Long Before Players Will Get Reasonably Comfortable Shooting From Out There.”

Phil Jackson Once Recommended That The NBA Should Add A 4-Point Line And 30-Second Shot Clock:

Any game is constantly changing and evolving, there is perhaps nothing in this world that stays the same. However, certain fundamental aspects have to remain. Basketball has not been immune to changes, the addition of the three-point line, the 3-second rule, and the decision to stop hand-checking, are all changes that have occurred over time and have served to take the game to where it is today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button