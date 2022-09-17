Phil Foden finishes off a lovely team goal in fine fashion

Manchester City have all but secured the three points at Molineux as they currently lead Wolves 3-0 thanks to a Phil Foden goal.

The Manchester club did most of the hard work in the first half, thanks to goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, but were met with a better Wolves at the start of the second who looked more likely to cause City problems.

Pep Guardiola’s side were still creating chances, however, and grabbed a third goal after a lovely team move was finished off by Foden, who tucked the ball home in fine fashion.

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and NBC Sports

