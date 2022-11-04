Phil Campbell Arts, Historical Society holds second annual Christmas Bazaar – Franklin County Times

The Phil Campbell Arts and Historical Society will host its second annual Christmas Bazaar fundraiser this Saturday at the Phil Campbell Community Center, from 9 am to 4 pm

Vendors will include both licensed and craft vendors displaying their goods for purchase. Hackleburg’s Rowdy Hogs will have barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks for sale.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the public to come shop for beautiful Christmas decorations and gifts, and we’ll be having an old-fashioned bake sale,” explained Lynn Landers.

Landers, who is also a city council member, formed the society this past year. The Christmas Bazaar helps raise funds to go towards the eventual purchase of a building in town for a museum.

“The building will also be used for art exhibits and the display of artifacts and historical ephemera,” Landers added. “We want to invite everyone to come check out the Bazaar and help support us in our efforts, as well as all the vendors who are working so hard to make this a successful event.”

Those interested in more information about the Phil Campbell Arts and Historical Society can contact Landers by phone at 256-810-4572 or by email at [email protected]

The community center is located at 132 Sherry Bryce Drive.