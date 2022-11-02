PH volleyball’s season ends in pre-districts, but ‘progress’ continues

A season that began with so much promise for the Port Huron volleyball team came to an abrupt end.

The Big Reds fell to Utica, 3-1, in four sets (25-20, 20-25, 14-25, 17-25) of a Division 1 pre-district match at home on Tuesday. They finished the year at 28-6-2.

“It’s disappointing, obviously, to finish the season this way,” Port Huron Coach Derek Arena said. “But every other team in Class A, except for one, is going to finish it this way as well. That’s just the reality … we had the fight (to keep battling), but our response was different than it’s been this season .”

“(Utica) did play well,” middle hitter Ella Jacobs said. “But I feel like we could’ve competed better. We’ve had better games and I feel like we could’ve wanted it more.”

It was the Big Reds who got off to the better start. Port Huron used a 5-0 run to pull in front, 16-12, Midway through the first set. Yet nothing came easy against the Chieftains.

Port Huron's Ella Jacobs hits a Strike on an Offensive play during the Big Reds' 3-1 loss to Utica in the first round of a Division 1 district tournament on Tuesday.

“I don’t think we really got on the same page,” outside hitter Paige Zuehlke said. “The first set was good. I thought we worked super well together. But I think we gave into our nerves a little bit.”

Utica led for almost the entirety of the second. While the Big Reds hung around, they couldn’t find their footing long enough to regain the lead.

