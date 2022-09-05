PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed

On Saturday, one of the most controversial decisions in the Premier League happened.

West Ham United seemingly had a perfectly good last-minute goal ruled out against Chelsea due to Jarrod Bowen’s toe touching Edouard Mendy’s shoulder.

Despite the goal being given originally, Andy Madley was advised to go over to VAR and take a look at it himself.

Most people assumed that the goal would stand after seeing the replay multiple times. However, the referee went against the grain and ruled out the goal.

The aftermath of this decision has been huge, with pretty much everyone agreeing that the goal should’ve stood.

Due to this, the Premier League has called for an immediate review of VAR amid calls for it to be removed.

Now, according to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, the PGMOL is understood to have effectively accepted the VAR intervention to disallow West Ham’s goal was wrong.

They will co-operate with the Premier League’s request to review multiple controversial incidents from this week and take lessons from the outcome of it.

Author Verdict

It’s crazy how one of the Premier League’s most experienced referees can watch that goal and think it shouldn’t stand.

I understand why people want VAR gone, however, I’m firmly on the boat that VAR isn’t the issue. The issue is the referees and people behind it.

It’s been proven year after year that despite being the best league in the world, the Premier League by far has the worst referees.

The only way to fix the current crisis in the Premier League is to hire a better standard of referees, ideally ones who are not English.

Will that happen? Absolutely not. So it looks like we’re in store for more crazy calls in the foreseeable future.

