PGA Tour’s American Express golf sees bigger days ahead after donating $1 million

Throughout the last few years, even with restrictions due to COVID-19, the PGA Tour’s American Express tournament has been played each January in the desert.

As the tournament prepares for its 64th playing in two months, another tradition continued Thursday with 37 desert charities taking home a total of $1 million in proceeds from last January.

“First and foremost, the local aspect is what is important,” said Pat McCabe, executive director of The American Express at the distribution breakfast at La Quinta Country Club, one of three courses played in the PGA Tour event. “Thirty-seven groups received the funds, and we touched all of the desert cities. There are so many important groups that are doing such great work.”

Charities and non-profits working in the areas of health and wellness, youth sports, family support, education and homelessness received funds from the tournament through the new Impact Through Golf foundation, in its first year of managing the distributions. The Phil Mickelson Foundation had been the charitable arm but is no longer part of the event.

